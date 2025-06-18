The Tamil-language courtroom drama The Verdict, starring Suhasini Maniratnam, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Sruthi Hariharan in the lead roles, hit the big screen on May 30, 2025. And now, less than a month after its theatrical release, the film will soon start streaming on an OTT platform. Read on to find out what the film is about, when and where you can stream it, and whether it’s worth watching.

The Verdict – Plot & Cast

Written and directed by Krishna Shankar (in his directorial debut), the film tells the story of Namrutha (played by Sruthi Hariharan), an Indian woman who becomes the prime suspect in the murder of her wealthy friend Eliza (played by Suhasini Maniratnam) after being named a beneficiary in Eliza’s will. That’s when Namrutha’s lawyer Maya Kannappa (Varalaxmi Sarathkumar) steps in and takes up the challenge of defending her client in an American courtroom. The film’s second half focuses on what actually happened, who killed Eliza, and how he/she is brought to justice.

The Verdict – Expected OTT Platform & Release Date

According to a recent OTTplay report, the film is expected to make its OTT premiere on the Sun NXT streaming platform on June 26, 2025. However, an official confirmation is still awaited in this regard.

Is The Verdict Worth Watching & Other Courtroom Dramas?

The film received mixed feedback from some critics after its theatrical release. However, despite some flaws, its lead performances are being praised. If you are a big fan of courtroom dramas and murder mysteries, you can check out the film on OTT. If you enjoy watching legal dramas, you can alternatively check out some highly rated Indian films streaming on OTT. The list includes

Kesari: Chapter 2 (2025) Jai Bhim (2021) Court: State vs A Nobody (2025) Section 375 (2019) Jolly LLB 2 (2017) Mulk (2018) Pink (2016) Court (2015)

The Verdict Trailer

If you are planning to watch the film on OTT, you can first check out the film’s official trailer here to get a glimpse of its lead characters, its storyline, and the American courtroom setting.

