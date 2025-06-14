Karki, the Kannada-language adaptation of Mari Selvaraj’s critically acclaimed Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018), and starring Jai Prakash Reddy and Meenakshi Dinesh in the lead roles, was released in theatres on September 20, 2024. And now, almost nine months after its theatrical release, the film is all set for its streaming debut. Read on to learn about Karki’s OTT release date and streaming platform, what it’s about, and whether you should watch it or not.

Karki – Plot & Cast

Directed by veteran Tamil filmmaker Pavithran (marking his Kannada directorial debut), this socially relevant film ostensibly follows the story of Muthuraj (played by Jai Prakash Reddy), a young man from rural Karnataka who relocates to a city because of a lack of opportunities in his village. While pursuing BA LLB, he befriends an upper-class girl, Jyothi Lakshmi (played by Meenakshi Dinesh), who helps him adjust to the urban life in their college.

But soon, he becomes the victim of caste discrimination and also suffers the loss of his beloved dog, Karki. Despite all odds, how he rises against the caste-based inequalities and societal norms forms the crux of the film. The movie also features Sadhu Kokila, Bala Rajwadi, Yathiraj, and Mimicry Gopi in supporting roles.

When & Where to Watch Karki On OTT?

According to the latest update (via OTT Play), Karki will start streaming on the Sun NXT OTT platform from June 20, 2025, and it will also be available on OTTplay Premium. However, an official confirmation from Sun NXT is still awaited in this regard.

Is Karki Worth Watching?

According to some reviews by critics, Karki is a kind of film that delivers an important social message without being preachy, despite some of its flaws. If you haven’t seen the original Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, you can watch the Kannada film after it is released on OTT. It currently holds an IMDb rating of 8.9/10, based on 219 votes.

Karki Trailer

If you are planning to watch Karki on OTT, you can first check out the film’s official trailer to get a glimpse of its main characters, socially relevant theme, and the setting.

