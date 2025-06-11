The Kannada-language romantic drama Kerebete, starring Gowrishankar and Bindu Shivaram in the lead roles, was released in theatres on March 15, 2024. For those of you, especially the Hindi-speaking viewers, who missed watching the film in theaters last year, there is some good news for you. We are glad to inform you that you can now watch the Hindi-dubbed version of Kerebete online. Read on to find out where you can watch it, what the film is about, and whether it’s worth your time.

Where To Watch Kerebete Hindi Version On OTT?

The Hindi-dubbed version of Kerebete is now available to stream on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform. It has a runtime of 2 hours and 22 minutes.

Kerebete – Plot

Directed by Rajguru B, the film follows the story of a fearless and rugged man named Naga (played by Gowrishankar). He is an expert in Kerebete, a traditional fish-hunting sports event held annually in Karnataka’s Malnad region. The former wood smuggler returns home after serving time in prison. He hopes to build a new life, but instead, he faces humiliation and caste-based discrimination. The story takes a drastic turn when his love interest, Meena (played by Bindu Shivaram), suddenly disappears and comes back months later with a shocking revelation that turns his world upside down.

Is Kerebete Worth Watching?

According to several critics, Kerebete is a decent watch, especially for fans of regional dramas with a strong cultural backdrop. If the film’s premise intrigues you and if you don’t mind a slow-paced narrative, it’s worth giving a shot.

More Kannada Films From 2025

If you’re looking to explore more Kannada films from this year, here are a few recently released titles worth checking out:

Crime Drama: Agnyathavasi Mythological Epic: Veera Chandrahasa Legal Drama: Yuddhakaanda Chapter 2 Comedy drama: Naale Rajaa Koli Majaa

Kerebete Trailer

If you are planning to watch the film on OTT, you can first check out the film’s official trailer to get a glimpse of the characters, the storyline, and the rural setting.

