Devil’s Double Next Level marks the fourth chapter in the hit Dhilluku Dhuddu horror-comedy franchise, returning with its signature blend of spooky thrills and quirky humor. The film will be available to stream in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

What is the plot of Devil’s Double: Next Level?

Written and directed by S. Prem Anand, the film stars Santhanam in the lead role as Kissa, a sarcastic film critic known for tearing apart horror films. His world turns upside down when he’s invited to a private screening by a mysterious filmmaker named Hitchcock Irudhayaraj, played by Selvaraghavan. As the film begins to roll, Kissa is pulled into its storyline—trapped inside a cursed movie that unfolds on a haunted cruise ship.

From there, the narrative takes a bizarre turn, mixing supernatural elements with absurd comedy. Armed with only his wit and a few cryptic clues, Kissa must navigate ghostly encounters, outsmart traps, and survive a plot dictated by a magical diary. Along the way, he is joined by two rival reviewers, while his girlfriend becomes an unexpected threat.

Devil’s Double Next Level leans into self-aware humor, genre parody, and cinematic easter eggs, poking fun at horror tropes while maintaining a sense of suspense. It features a supporting cast that includes Gautham Vasudev Menon and Geethika Tiwary.

Produced by The Show People and Niharika Entertainment, the film marks a continuation of the franchise’s offbeat blend of jump scares and comedy. With its unconventional premise and a meta approach to storytelling, the film offers a fresh take on the horror-comedy space.

When & Where To Watch Devil’s Double Next Level?

Devil’s Double Next Level is all set to premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on June 13, bringing Santhanam’s latest horror-comedy adventure straight to your screens.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Kingdom: Is Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Facing Another Theatrical Release Delay? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News