Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life has opened to a disastrous start at the box office, with the ticket sales of the film opening not painting a rosy picture either. On the opening day, the film could roar higher than 13 other Kollywood releases, settling for the 14th spot!

Kamal Haasan Fails To Beat Indian 2

Interestingly, with the ticket sales on the opening day of the film on BookMyShow, Kamal Haasan failed to cross the ticket sales on the opening day of Indian 2. The vigilante action film registered a ticket sale of 403K on the opening day!

Thug Life Day 1 Ticket Sales

On the opening day, Thursday, June 5, 2025, Thug Life registered a ticket sale of only 154K! If there is any saving grace, it could be the hope that Thug Life surpassed Maharaja’s opening day ticket sales of 115K, and the film turned into a super hit at the box office!

Kamal Haasan’s Last Release!

Kamal Haasan’s last release was Indian 2, which was a disaster at the box office. Still, the film managed to bring Kollywood’s fourth-highest ticket sales on the opening day of a Tamil film on BMS. However, Kamal Haasan‘s latest offering registered 61.7% fewer ticket sales than Indian 2 on the opening day!

Thug Life Fails To Enter Top 10 As Well

Forget about the top 5; Thug Life failed to enter even the top 10 ticket sales for a Kollywood film on the opening day on BookMyShow. Check out the films here.

The Greatest Of All Time: 584K Amaran: 478K Vettaiyan: 470K Indian 2: 403K Good Bad Ugly: 355K Raayan: 273K Vidaamuyarchi: 247K Kanguva: 241K Retro: 232K Dragon: 207K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Housefull 5 Box Office: With 34.2% Lesser Sold Tickets Than Sikandar, Akshay Kumar Fails To Enter Top 10 Pre-Sales On BMS!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News