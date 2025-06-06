Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 is off to a decent start; however, the fifth part of one of the most loved comedy franchises of Hindi Cinema has failed to register any ground-breaking numbers with the pre-sales, which hint at not-so-roaring opening numbers on cards!

Akshay Kumar Fails To Enter Top 10

Akshay Kumar has failed to enter the top 10 pre-sales recorded by Hindi films on BMS, ever since the tracking on the BookMyShow app started from 2023. The tenth spot is claimed by Salman Khan’s Sikandar with 281.21K sold tickets!

Housefull 5 BMS Ticket Pre-Sales

Housefull 5 has registered a BMS ticket pre-sale of 185K before the opening day. This ticket sales on BMS in advance is the third highest ticket sales for a Hindi film in 2025 after Chhaava’s 777K and Sikandar’s 281.21K.

Akshay Kumar Registers Lesser Ticket Sales Than Sikandar

Akshay Kumar has registered 34.2% lesser ticket sales than Sikandar and thus could not enter the all-time top 10 ticket sales, which is still ruled by Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan with 1.65 million tickets sold in advance.

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales of Hindi films on BMS that arrived from 2023 – 2025.

Jawan: 1.65 Million Animal: 1.26 Million Stree2: 926K Chhaava: 777K Tiger 3: 738K Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 568K Dunki: 533K Singham Again: 421K Fighter: 307K Sikandar: 281.21K

Will Day 1 Ticket Sales Bring Any Change?

It would be interesting to see if Akshay Kumar enters the top 5 ticket sales of 2025. To enter the top 5 ticket sales, Housefull 5 needs to surpass Sanam Teri Kasam’s re-release’s day 1 ticket sales of 152K on BMS.

Check out the top 5 day 1 ticket sales of Bollywood films on BMS.

Chhaava: 669K Raid2: 278K (Thu) Sikandar: 271K SkyForce: 193K° Sanam Teri Kasam RR: 152K

