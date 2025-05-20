If there’s any trophy for the biggest comeback, it has to be given to Shah Rukh Khan. After the Zero debacle, he disappeared and made sure he opted for some really big films to make his big-screen return. His 4-year hiatus was a brilliant move as it helped build curiosity around him, which worked like magic. After a big gap, he returned in 2023 and made a comeback of a lifetime, setting the bar too high at the Indian box office.

Unreal dominance of Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh made his smashing comeback in the post-COVID era, and it all started with Pathaan. Being a complete mass entertainer, there was solid hype for the film and an excitement to watch the actor on the big screen after a long gap. As a result, it took an earth-shattering start and went on to mint record numbers. It earned 543.22 crore net at the Indian box office and secured a hit verdict due to its hefty cost of 250 crores.

His next, Jawan, was a much bigger blast than Pathaan. Backed by solid pre-release buzz and appealing content, it amassed a mind-blowing 640.42 crore net in India. Due to its massive budget of 300 crores, it secured a hit verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters. Shah Rukh Khan’s third release also came in 2023 with Dunki, marking his debut collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani.

Expectations from Dunki were sky-high, especially after the epic numbers of Pathaan and Jawan. Unfortunately, it couldn’t make it big but still earned 232 crore net at the Indian box office. Considering the cost of 120 crores, it secured a plus verdict.

100% success for King Khan post-COVID!

As we can see, all of Shah Rukh Khan’s post-COVID releases were successful at the Indian box office. By using the formula of [(Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio], his success ratio is 100% in the post-COVID era, which is unbelievable and justifies the tag of ‘King’ on him. The cumulative collection of his films stands at a colossal 1415.64 crore net.

Shah Rukh Khan’s post-COVID theatrical releases and their verdicts at the Indian box office:

Pathaan – Hit

Jawan – Hit

Dunki – Plus

