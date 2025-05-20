Mammootty has delivered yet another disaster at the box office with his action thriller Bazooka not impressing the audiences enough to churn out enough numbers to be called a success. In fact, after ending its theatrical run in only 22 days, the film has brought disastrous numbers!

One Of The Lowest-Grossing Films

In 22 days, Mammootty’s film stands at a total net collection of 13.86 crore in India. It is one of the lowest-grossing Malayalam films of 2025. Interestingly, this is Mammootty’s second disaster this year after Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse.

Bazooka Box Office Collection Final

Bazooka arrived in the theaters on April 10 and clashed at the box office with two other Malayalam films – Basil Joseph’s Maranamass and Naslen’s Alappuzha Gymkhana. Both the other films ended up being superhits, while Mammootty’s film ended up being a flop.

Mammootty‘s film opened at the box office with 3.20 crore. In one week, the film stood at a total of 12.09 crore in India, enjoying an extended week. So, ideally, the action thriller almost ended its run in one week itself!

How Much Loss Did Bazooka Make On Its Budget?

Bazooka was mounted on a huge budget of 28 crore, and it ended up recovering only 49.5% of its budget. The action thriller has ended up making a loss of 14.14 crore that is almost 50.5%.

Here is the breakdown of the film after its complete run at the box office.

India net: 13.86 crore

India gross: 16.35 crore

Overseas gross: 11 crore

Worldwide gross: 27.35 crore

Where To Watch Bazooka?

Helmed by Deeno Dennis the official synopsis of the film says, “An Action-packed Cat-and-Mouse game thriller about a Cop and a Businessman teaming up for a mission for capturing a Psychopath through a series of elaborate games to track him down.” It is rated 7.7 on IMDb and the film will be available to stream on Zee5 from May 26 reportedly.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

