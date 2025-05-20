Thudarum, starring Mohanlal, is refusing to end its glorious run. After achieving several milestones, the film is still minting impressive moolah despite running in its week 4. A few days back, it made a smashing entry into the 200 crore club, and now, it is just a few crores away from surpassing an all-time blockbuster, Manjummel Boys. Initially, it didn’t look easy, but now, the target is very much in range. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 25!

Thudarum continues its superb run

The Mollywood crime thriller had a superb fourth weekend in India, with a solid jump coming on Sunday. Over the entire weekend, it raked in an impressive 5.75 crores. Yesterday, on the fourth Monday, the film displayed a strong hold by earning around 1.29 crores. Compared to the fourth Friday’s 1.50 crores, it’s a drop of just 14%.

Overall, Thudarum has earned a staggering 114.59 crore net at the Indian box office in 25 days. Including taxes, it equals 135.21 crore gross. Overseas, a blockbuster sum of 93 crore gross has come so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a huge 228.21 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 114.59 crores

India gross – 135.21 crores

Overseas gross – 93 crores

Worldwide gross – 228.21 crores

Likely to surpass Manjummel Boys

With 228.21 crore gross in the kitty already, Thudarum now has an opportunity to surpass Manjummel Boys’ 241.56 crore gross. If calculated, the crime thriller is just 13.38 crores away from Manjummel Boys. Considering its consistency on weekdays and trend of healthy jumps on weekends, it is all set to beat Mollywood’s 2024 all-time blockbuster.

By beating Manjummel Boys, it will also become the 2nd highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time at the worldwide box office. This will be Mohanlal’s unreal dominance, as his films will hold the top two spots, including L2: Empuraan (268.05 crore gross) at the top.

Top worldwide grossers of Mollywood (gross collection):

L2: Empuraan – 268.05 crores Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crores Thudarum – 228.21 crores

