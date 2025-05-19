Jr NTR’s birthday is being celebrated with the re-release of his film Yamadonga. The pre-release of the buzz was decent, and it registered the tenth-best ticket pre-sales for a Telugu re-release on BMS. However, the opening day numbers have not yet arrived, and the ticket sales do not paint a glorious picture.

Tenth Biggest Telugu Pre-Sales For A Re-Release

Jr NTR‘s film has registered a ticket pre-sales of 27K on BMS, surpassing Orange, which stars his RRR co-star Ram Charan! The list is ruled by Gabbar Singh with 175K ticket pre-sales at number 1.

Yamadonga Box Office Day 1 Ticket Sales

On the opening day, Yamadonga registered a ticket sale of 11.18K only. This is much less when compared to the OG pan India superstar Prabhas. Salaar re-released earlier this year and registered much higher ticket pre-sales as well as day 1 ticket sales on BMS!

57.5% Ticket Sales On The Opening Day

On the opening day, May 18, Jr NTR’s film registered 57.5% lower sales than the opening day ticket sales registered by Salaar re-release on BMS. Prabhas‘s action biggie registered 26.35K ticket sales on the opening day.

Yamadonga Box Office

Starring Jr NTR and Priyamani, the fantasy action comedy is directed by SS Rajamouli and was initially released in 2007. The film was mounted on a budget of 16 – 18 crore, and it earned almost 28 crore worldwide. It was the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2007.

Where To Watch Yamadonga

Rated 7.2 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “A lovable scoundrel’s life is cut short when he angers the god of death; however, he still has a few tricks up his sleeve.” The film is streaming on Prime Video.

