Starring Sree Vishnu, Ketika Sharma and Ivana, Allu Aravind’s romantic comedy Single is having a winning run at the box office. In 10 days, it stands at a total net collection of 20.45 crore in India. Mounted on a budget of 14 crore, the film has already recovered its entire budget and churning out profits!

How Much Does It Need To Earn To Become A Hit?

In order to claim a hit verdict at the box office, Single needs to earn a total of 28 crore at the box office to secure a hit verdict and 35 crore to become a super hit at the box office!

Single Box Office Day 10

On the tenth day, the second Sunday, May 18, Single earned 2.09 crore at the box office, which was a jump of 14% from the previous day. On the second weekend the rom-com earned 4.24 crore.

Check out the day-wise collection of the Telugu romantic comedy at the box office.

Day 1: 2.5 crore

Day 2: 3.5 crore

Day 3: 3.55 crore

Day 4: 1.7 crore

Day 5: 1.65 crore

Day 6: 1.3 crore

Day 7: 1.1 crore

Day 8: 1.32 crore

Day 9: 1.83 crore

Day 10: 2.09 crore

Total: 20.45 crore

Third Most Profitable Tamil Film Of 2025

Single is already the third most profitable Tamil film of 2025. It has churned out a profit of 44.6% at the box office. From here it is a long road to become the second most profitable Tamil film of 2025, since it would need to axe the profit of 273.8% registered by Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam!

Om Bheem Bush + SWAG

The total 10-day collection of the romantic comedy is higher than the cumulative lifetime total of the last two films of Sree Vishnu! While SWAG earned 6.86 crore, Om Bheem Bush earned 12.89 crore in its lifetime. Both the films starred the actor in multiple roles and both the films arrived in the theaters in 2024.

Here is the box office breakdown of Single after 10 days.

India net: 20.54 crore

India gross: 24.23 crore

Overseas gross: 3.5 crore

Worldwide gross: 27.73 crore

