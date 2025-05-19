Jaat Box Office Day 39: Only 22% Of Gadar 2's Sixth Weekend

Sunny Deol’s Jaat has extended the last leg of its theatrical run by a surprising number of days. It refuses to surrender even after 39 days. After 39 days, the film stands at a total of 90.3 crore net at the Indian box office. While it is not breaking any big milestones, the numbers are still celebratory!

Performing Strong Despite Competition

After Jaat, many Hindi films arrived, including The Bhootnii starring Sanjay Dutt, Phule starring Patralekhaa, Raid 2, Kesari Chapter 2, and others, not necessarily in the same order. Only Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn‘s films are earning.

Jaat Box Office Day 39

On the 39th day, Jaat earned 2 lakh, maintaining its pace in the sixth weekend. It brought 6 lakh over the sixth weekend, earning 2 lakh each on the sixth Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, hinting clearly that Sunny Deol is not stopping anytime soon!

Only 22% Of Gadar 2’s Sixth Weekend

Gadar 2 earned 2.72 crore at the Indian box office during the sixth weekend. It brought 55 lakh on the sixth Friday, 95 lakh on the sixth Saturday, and 1.22 crore on the sixth Sunday! However, Sunny Deol‘s new film is no Gadar 2, but still, it is not dying at the box office!

Sixth Highest-Grossing Hindi Film Of 2025

Jaat might be celebrated only for its spirit as the film is refusing to die despite being breathless at this point, amidst so many releases running in the theaters. It is the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 after Chhaava (615.29 crore), Raid 2 (147.52 crore), Sky Force (134.93 crore), Sikandar (129.95 crore), and Kesari Chapter 2 (91.50 crore).

Check out the breakdown of Jaat at the box office after 39 days.

India net: 90.3 crore

India gross: 106.55 crore

Overseas gross: 14 crore

Worldwide gross: 120.55 crore

