It is definitely the age of horror comedies, and another horror comedy is rocking the Tamil box office. The fourth installment of the Dhilluku Dhuddu series is running in the theaters and stands at a total of 6.1 crore in two days. The film is earning good numbers and is expected to grow further on Sunday!

The Last Installment Was A Hit!

The last installment of the franchise DD Returns was a hit at the box office with a lifetime collection of 31.89 crore. In two days, the threequel of the franchise earned 5.8 crore in total. It opened at 2.3 crore, followed by 3.5 crore.

DD Next Level Box Office Day 2

On the second day, Saturday, May 17, DD Next Level earned 3.1 crore, which was a slight jump from the opening day, which earned 3 crore at the box office. In total, the two-day collection in India stands at 6.1 crore, and it would be great if the weekend total touches 10 crore!

The horror comedy stands at a gross collection of 7.96 crore worldwide. It arrived in the theaters, clashing with Soori’s Maaman. It has already surpassed the lifetime total of Perusu, Ten Hours, and many other films!

DD Next Level VS Last Tamil Horror!

DD Next Level has surpassed the entire lifetime collection of the last Tamil horror film Aghathiyaa, which earned only 3.13 crore net in India and 3.69 crore gross worldwide. It was a disaster at the box office churning out a loss of almost 20 crore at the box office. Hopefully, DD Next Level will not go Agathiyaa and follow the hit route of its predecessor!

