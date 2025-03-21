The Tamil Film Industry delivered one of the biggest flops by a superstar. Starring Jiiva, Arjun Sarja, and Raashii Khanna, Aghathiyaa turned into a disaster at the Kollywood box office 2025. The film arrived on February 28 at the box office, and it could not survive for even 15 days!

Budget & Recovery

The horror action thriller, as per reports, is mounted on a budget of 20 – 25 crore! But even considering the lower limit of this range, the film has managed to recover only 15.6% of its budget! This figure might be as low as 12.48%, if the budget of the film touches the upper limit of the reported range of 20 – 25 crore!

Aghathiyaa Box Office Loss

With a budget of 20 – 25 crore, Aghathiyaa could earn only 3.12 crore at the box office. The Tamil film incurred a loss of 16 – 21 crore at the box office. This is a loss of almost 64 – 84% at the box office, despite horror being the flavor of the season since last year!

Horror Films Ruling Box Office

The year 2024 was ruled by a lot of horror films at the box office. Be it psychological horror films like Shaitaan and Demonte Colony, Supernatural horror films like Munjya and Stree 2 or horror comedies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Aranmanai 4. All of them were super successful at the box office!

However, Aghathiyaa could not survive at the box office and was slaughtered due to a clash with Sabdham, another Tamil horror thriller! Helmed by Pa Vijay, the film has a rating of 5.1 on IMDb, and the official synopsis says, “A group of entrepreneurs discover the dark history of a mansion when they attempt to turn a profit by converting it into a haunted house.”

