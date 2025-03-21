The GV Prakash Kumar starrer Tamil fantasy horror film Kingston has emerged as a major box office dud. Despite 14 days of its release, the film is struggling to even cross 5 crores. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 14th day.

Kingston Box Office Collection Day 14

On its 14th day, the GV Prakash Kumar starrer’s day-wise collection remained stagnant at a mere 1 lakh. The day-wise collection has remained the same ever since its 8th day wherein the movie had amassed 2 lakh. It saw a drop of over 50% and there has been no improvement ever since.

The total India net collection of Kingston comes to 4.68 crore. The film needs 32 lakhs to reach 5 crores but by the looks of it, that is difficult now. Not only has the day-wise collections became stagnant but the movie has also not received any positive word of mouth.

The film also faced a major competition from other Tamil releases hailing from the horror genre like Sabdham, Aghathiyaa and Murmur. Kingston has been mounted at a budget of 15 crores. With its current India net collection of 4.68 crores, it has managed to only cover 31% of its budget.

It is inevitable that Kingston will close its curtains without even covering half of its budget. The GV Prakash Kumar starrer is currently the 10th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. The movie could have surpassed Murmur to become the 9th highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2025 but the same is not possible now.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Kingston has been directed by Kamal Prakash which also marks his directorial debut. Apart from GV Prakash Kumar, the movie also stars Divyabharathi, Chetan and Nithin Satya in the lead roles. GV Prakash has also composed the music for the movie and has produced the same.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

