The GV Prakash Kumar starrer Tamil fantasy horror film Kingston completed its first week in an underwhelming note. Despite 7 days of its release, the film is yet to cross 5 crores. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 7th day.

Kingston Box Office Collection Day 7

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 7th day, the GV Prakash Kumar starrer earned 23 lakhs. This was a slight drop of 14% since the movie amassed 27 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film stands at 4.52 crores.

The movie is inching towards 5 crores. However, Kingston is on the verge of emerging as a box office disaster. The movie is reportedly mounted on a budget of more than 15 crores.

With its current India net collection of 4.52 crores, Kingston might wrap up its curtains without even covering half of its budget. However, the film is doing much better than GV Prakash Kumar’s previous box office disaster, Dear. The 2024 film had garnered a mere 44 lakhs when it came to its 7-day box office collection. Kumar’s current release is leading by 90% from its previous outing.

Kingston is also facing a stiff competition from the recently released Kollywood releases. Tamil movies like Sabdham and Aghathiyaa which were released recently and also hail from the horror genre are giving a tough competition to the same. Things seem tough for the movie in the coming week.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Kingston has been helmed by Kamal Prakash which also marks his directorial debut. Apart from GV Prakash Kumar, the film also stars Divyabharathi, Chetan and Nithin Satya in the lead roles. GV Prakash has also composed the music for the film and has produced the same.

