Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, and Kayadu Lohar, continues to do well at ticket windows. It is on the verge of ending its third week and has already achieved much more than expected. In a dream run, the film recently surpassed Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi to become the highest-grossing Kollywood film in 2025. Up next, it’ll unleash one significant milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 20 days!

It’s a super-hit affair!

The Pradeep Ranganathan starrer has been on a winning ride since the opening day. Further, with positive word-of-mouth coming into play, the film cemented its stronghold at ticket counters. As per the latest update, the film has earned 94.01 crore net at the Indian box office in 20 days.

Reportedly, Dragon is carrying a budget of 35 crores. Against this cost, it is already enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 59.01 crores. Calculated further, it has made an impressive 168.60% returns at the Indian box office. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it’s a super-hit affair.

Dragon at the worldwide box office

Including taxes, the gross domestic collection of Dragon stands at 110.93 crores. Overseas, too, it’s a big winner and has accumulated 32.30 crore gross so far, as per Sacnilk. Overall, the film stands at a hefty total of 143.23 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

As we can see, it is just 6.77 crores away from hitting the 150 crore milestone. Whenever Dragon touches the mark, it’ll become the first Tamil film of 2025 to hit the 150-crore milestone globally.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 94.01 crores

India gross- 110.93 crores

Overseas gross- 32.30 crores

Worldwide gross- 143.23 crores

More about Dragon

The coming-of-age comedy-drama is written and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. It is bankrolled by AGS Entertainment. While the Tamil and Telugu versions are already running in theatres, the Hindi-dubbed version (Return Of The Dragon) is arriving in theatres tomorrow.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

