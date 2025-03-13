Salaar, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, gears up for its mega relaunch next Friday. With the right buzz around the much-awaited sequel, the film is expected to do well with its re-release. Going by the current trends at the Indian box office, the magnum opus might surprise everyone with its opening day collection. While there’s enough time left for the release, the film is already registering solid sales in advance booking. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Advance booking begins!

The Tollywood magnum opus is scheduled to re-release on March 21. While there are still 8 days to go, the pre-sales have already started. Only a limited number of shows have been listed for online booking. In cities like Hyderabad and Vizag, advances have been opened, and the response has been terrific so far.

Houseful boards can already be seen in selected shows. As of 1.30 pm IST, the Salaar re-release is selling 2.26K tickets per hour on BookMyShow. This is insane, as the film is behaving like a fresh release. The buzz will be much higher in the coming days as more shows will be listed for online bookings.

Salaar to challenge Pawan Kalyan’s record?

Among re-releases in India, Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh holds the record for the biggest opening. For the unversed, the Gabbar Singh re-release amassed around 5.75 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. Based on the response in pre-sales, Salaar has a strong chance of beating Gabbar Singh. Let’s see what happens next Friday.

More about Salaar

Salaar was originally released in theatres on December 22, 2023, and clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. Due to this high-voltage clash, both films were severely impacted. In the lifetime run, the Prabhas starrer earned 615.26 crore gross globally and 407 crore net at the Indian box office. This was a healthy outcome but not up to the mark compared to the film’s grandeur.

It became a bigger phenomenon on OTT, where the masses appreciated the content, and the film was hailed for its repeat value.

