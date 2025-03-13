After the Independence Day clash last year, John Abraham returns to the big screen with The Diplomat. There’s no competition this time, and the film has the open ground to perform. Even the storm of Chhaava has calmed down, so there’s no threat as such. Still, it aims for a slow start at the Indian box office. But will it manage to earn enough to enter the list of the top Holi openers of Bollywood? Let’s discuss about it!

Unlike Christmas or any other big festival, a release on the Holi holiday doesn’t benefit a film much. This is because people are busy with their celebrations, and major footfalls are recorded in the afternoon or late afternoon shows. So, the potential of morning shows is affected significantly. Still, some Bollywood releases have most of their Holi releases by posting a healthy start.

Kesari is ruling at the top!

Akshay Kumar’s Kesari holds the record for the biggest opening for a Bollywood film on Holi. Back in 2019, it earned an impressive 21.06 crore net at the Indian box office. It’s been six years; no biggie has managed to surpass it. The film is expected to stay at the top until any major film arrives next Holi.

Other than Kesari, no film has managed to touch the 20 crore mark on Holi. Take a look at the list of top Holi openers below:

Kesari- 21.06 crores Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar- 15.73 crores Bachchhan Paandey- 13.25 crores Pari- 4.36 crores Kahaani- 2.95 crores

Can The Diplomat enter the top 5?

In our day 1 prediction story, we projected an opening of 2–2.50 crore net for The Diplomat. With this, it’s likely to be one of the lowest openers for John Abraham. The ground-level buzz is extremely low for the John Abraham starrer, but if it manages to secure positive word-of-mouth, the film might get a little push, taking it toward the 3 crore mark.

If it manages to do so, The Diplomat will be able to cross Vidya Balan’s Kahaani (2.95 crores) and enter the top 5 Holi openers of Bollywood. Let’s see what happens tomorrow.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Chhaava Telugu Box Office Day 6: Vicky Kaushal’s Magnum Opus Surpasses Hrithik Roshan’s Highest-Grosser!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News