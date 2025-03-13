Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava is so far the biggest success of Bollywood in 2025. It will complete four weeks in theatres today, but the domination continues. The historical action film is now close to surpassing the lifetime collections of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal in all languages. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Unbelievable hold on day 27

After three tremendous weeks, Laxman Utekar’s directorial has gradually slowed down at the Hindi box office. The earnings have now fallen below the five crore mark. But the hold is rock-solid. After garnering 3.90 crores on the fourth Tuesday, Chhaava added another 4 crores to the kitty on day 27.

The 27-day total at the Hindi box office now concludes at 537.23 crores*. Chhaava is now set to enjoy another big boost due to the Holi festivities nationwide. It has already been declared a super hit, but only the sky is the limit for this Valentine’s Day 2025 release!

Chhaava Box Office (all languages)

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has minted a total of 548.64 crores* (Hindi + Telugu) so far. It is now inching closer to becoming the 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film in India by surpassing Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films in India:

Jawan- 640.42 crores Stree 2- 627.50 crores Animal- 554 crores Chhaava- 548.64 crores* Pathaan- 543.22 crores Gadar 2- 525.50 crores Dangal- 387.39 crores Sanju- 341.22 crores PK- 339.50 crores Tiger Zinda Hai– 339.16 crores

Chhaava has another two weeks to enjoy an uninterrupted run at the box office. It will face strong competition from Salman Khan’s Sikandar on Eid 2025 and might make its way out of the theatres. But there’s not much to worry about as it will have already completed around 1.5 months of theatrical run.

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Chhaava Telugu Box Office Day 6: Vicky Kaushal’s Magnum Opus Surpasses Hrithik Roshan’s Highest-Grosser!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News