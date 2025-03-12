Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, along with Kajal Aggarwal, are all set to arrive in the theaters this Eid with their film Sikandar. Recently, a Holi song from the film was dropped featuring the superstar and the Pushpa 2 actress. After the song arrived, a crazy fan theory went viral which makes so much sense.

This fan theory has a strong connection to Aishwarya Rai. In the song, Salman Khan can be seen teary-eyed while Rashmika is seen in white clothes, and fans are convinced that she plays Salman’s dead love interest in the film just like Aishwarya Rai played Megha to Shah Rukh Khan’s Raj Aryan Malhotra in Mohabbatein!

Sikandar has two heroines, and looking at the stills of the Holi song where Salman Khan looks sad while romancing Rashmika Mandanna also kind of confirms that she might not exist and is only a figment of his imagination.

One of the fans on Reddit has pointed out the obvious and since then this crazy fan theory is going viral. A user commented, “Then the movie will become interesting.” Another one agreed to the theory and wrote, “Makes sense to me because Rashmika also said that her role is not that effective, great or idk what to say but she meant don’t expect anything like Animal or Pushpa her role is okay okay in Sikandar.”

A fan dissected the song and wrote, “Heroine in white dress touching hero and hero is sad.. yes she is definitely a ghost here like Aishwarya Rai Mohabbatein.” One more Redditor agreed, “Very high chance… Because if you see the lighting on SK and Rashmika is also different, as if she’s a ghost or something. There’s more smoke around her.”

Check out the entire thread and discussion here.

For the unversed, Sikandar is all set to arrive on Eid. The action film is helmed by AR Murugadoss’s Ghajini.

