Salman Khan’s Sikandar is all set to open on Eid in the theaters and break box office records like none. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the film is a huge hope for Bhai fans to help him reclaim his box office throne that is ruled by a number of Eid releases.

Salman Khan’s Last Eid Release

Salman Khan arrived with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023. The family drama entertained the audiences but was not like any other roaring Eid release of the superstar. In fact, even the numbers earned by the film at the box office were satisfactory but not celebratory!

Sikandar Box Office Opening!

Looking at the trends of action films and superstar films, it is safe to assume that Sikandar will bring a box office opening of 50+ crore at the least. This opening, however, is 200% higher than the opening day collection of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan!

Salman Khan’s Last 4 Eid Releases

Salman Khan might also aim to surpass the opening day collection of his last four Eid releases at the box office. Interestingly, the actor, who ruled the box office with his Eid releases, has been having a low phase with his Eid releases for the last few years.

The last good Eid release starring Bhai was Sultan. Since then, even Hindi Cinema has been struggling with Eid releases at the box office, and Sikandar might act as the saving grace once the film arrives on Eid 2025.

Check out the box office opening of Salman Khan’s last four Eid releases.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023): 15.81 crore

Bharat (2019): 42.3 crore

Race 3 (2018): 29.17 crore

Tubelight (2017): 21.5 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest collections and verdicts of the Hindi films of 2025 here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Chhaava Box Office Day 17: With Only 3% More Collection Vicky Kaushal Dethrones Pushpa 2 As Highest Grossing 3rd Weekend Of Hindi Cinema!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News