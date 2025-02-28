Salman Khan is returning to the big screens after two long years. He was seen in cameo roles in Baby John and Singham Again, but fans weren’t satisfied. All eyes are now on his Eid 2025 release, Sikandar. Its second teaser was unveiled on Thursday, but the viewership seems to have dipped. Scroll below for the latest scoop!

Sikandar teaser 1 broke viewership records

The announcement video was released as the first official teaser on December 28, 2024. It broke records with its staggering viewership of 41.6 million in the first 24 hours. Sikandar teaser 1 surpassed Dunki, Maidaan, Fighter, and every single Bollywood film to become the most-viewed teaser in history!

It was well received and fans were convinced that Salman Khan is set to deliver a 500 crore grosser at the Indian box office. However, the action thriller landed in controversy after a recent poster featuring Salman Khan had an uncanny resemblance with Jacqueline Fernandez’s poster from Mrs Serial Killer. Netizens backlashed the makers and tagged Bollywood “copywood.”

Sikandar teaser 2 views

The pre-release buzz is massive, especially because there’s no big release in Bollywood after Chhaava for almost a month. Sikandar is the only Eid release and fans have huge expectations from AR Murugadoss’s directorial. Ideally, the viewership of the second teaser should have improved or at least remained on similar levels as the first teaser.

However, that is not the case, as the latest teaser of Sikandar has clocked 28 million views in its first 24 hours. It is now the fourth most-viewed Bollywood teaser on YouTube within the given time duration.

Take a look at the most-viewed Bollywood teasers in the first 24 hours on YouTube:

Sikandar Teaser 1 – 41.6 million

Dunki – 36.8 million

Maidaan – 29.5 million

Sikandar Teaser 2 – 24 million

Fighter – 23.1 million

Animal – 22.6 million

Bharat – 21.5 million

Kalank – 20 million

Sanju – 19.1 million

Is this worrisome?

Although it is trending #1 on YouTube, the second teaser has received mixed reviews. While fans are happy with the visual effects, they feel the latest promo is not thrilling enough to raise their anticipation. Hopefully, the trailer will compensate for the negative word-of-mouth and entice fans to book their tickets for the first day, the first show.

More about Sikandar

The makers are yet to announce the release date but Sikandar is likely to hit theatres on March 30, 2025. The advance booking has commenced internationally and that is the official date mentioned on the ticket-booking platforms.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

