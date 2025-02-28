Chhaava continues to smash big numbers at the Indian box office. Yesterday, it completed the second week in theatres on a special note, giving Vicky Kaushal his first-ever 400 crore net grosser. It’s a huge achievement for the actor, as even A-listers like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Hrithik Roshan haven’t delivered a 400 crore film yet. Apart from this mega milestone, the film benefitted Vicky in the Koimoi Star Ranking. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs (based on Indian collections only) like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

100 points more for Vicky Kaushal!

Chhaava has been on a dream run right from its opening day, and no one can predict how many milestones it will achieve in the coming days. So far, it has given a big boost to Vicky Kaushal, who aims to deliver one of Bollywood’s biggest hits. On day 14, the magnum opus entered the 400 crore club at the Indian box office, giving Vicky another 100 points.

Already, with Chhaava’s entry into the 300 crore club, Vicky Kaushal was credited with 300 points. Now, with more 100 points, his tally moves up to 600 points in the Koimoi Star Ranking. The remaining 200 points are for Uri – The Surgical Strike (244.06 crores).

Vicky Kaushal beats Sunny Deol!

With 600 points, Vicky Kaushal has surpassed Sunny Deol’s 500 points in the Koimoi Star Ranking. He replaced our beloved Tara Singh of Gadar 2 from the 13th rank on the list. His next target is Rajkummar Rao (700 points), but beating him won’t be easy.

To know more, visit the Star Ranking.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Day 14: Crosses Padmaavat’s 560 Crores To Become The Highest-Grossing Historical Film Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News