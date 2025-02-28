Harshvardhan Rane and Marwa Hocane starrer Sanam Teri Kasam re-release is showing a tremendous hold at the box office. There are multiple options, such as Mere Husband Ki Biwi and Chhaava. But it refuses to end its run despite three-week completion. Scroll below for the latest updates on day 21.

A steady hold at the box office!

For the fourth straight day, Harshavardhan Rane and Marwa Hocane starrer has added 15 lakhs to its kitty. It is already the highest-grossing re-release in India and has been setting new benchmarks for upcoming reruns. The three-week total of Sanam Teri Kasam now comes to 34.50 crores.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 26.85 crores

Week 2: 6.25 crores

Week 3: 1.55 crores

Total: 34.65 crores

Nearing its end

There are currently too many releases at the box office. Crazxy and Superboys Of Malegaon have joined Chhaava, Sky Force, Deva, Mere Husband Ki Biwi and Loveyapa, among others. Soon, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara will also join the list.

Sanam Teri Kasam may conclude its re-release journey in the vicinity of 35 crores.

Earns 166% higher than Harshavardhan Rane’s last theatrical release

Harshavardhan Rane was last seen on the big screens in the action thriller Savi. He featured alongside Divya Khossla Kumar and Anil Kapoor.

The 2024 release ended its box office run as a losing affair, earning only 13 crores in its lifetime. In comparison, Sanam Teri Kasam re-release has earned almost 166% higher.

Total box office collection

Adding the 9 crore earned during its original run in 2016, the overall box office collections come to 43.65 crores. It was made on an estimated budget of 18 crores, which means the producers are enjoying returns of 25.65 crores.

