Has Ranbir Kapoor walked out of Animal Park? Well, the news is recently the biggest murmur in Bollywood after it witnessed one of the biggest out-of-line behavior. Recently, Divya Khossla Kumar, wife of T-Series head Bhushan Kumar decided to rant against Alia Bhatt’s Jigra in a post calling out the Highway actress for cheating and fraud. Bhushan Kumar’s wife alleged that Ranbir Kapoor’s wife has bought the tickets for her own movie showing bumper collections while the theaters are empty!

Fate Of Animal Sequel

Every action has an equal and opposite reaction. And this time, it might cost both Bhushan Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor a blockbuster! While neither Alia nor anyone else reacted to Divya Khossla Kumar’s claims, gossip mills are wondering if the repercussions of her actions are already in line.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is gearing up for Animal Park, the sequel of his film starring Ranbir Kapoor, but speculations are rife that the film might never see the light of the day after this open cold war between the two-star wives and their husbands might have to bear the brunt of this cold war!

Why Divya Khossla Kumar Might Have Just Crossed The Line?

Now, while Divya Khossla Kumar, is one of the biggest star wives in Bollywood, she might have just crossed the line. There is a very basic code of conduct that you do not harm someone sitting on the same boat as you! While her husband is one of the biggest producers of this age, she could have maintained a basic level of decency while writing the post, even if she wanted to put out her opinion!

Here’s Why Bhushan Kumar Might Ignore His Wife!

The speculations about Ranbir Kapoor walking out of Animal Park might not be entirely true. First things first, both Ranbir and Bhushan are thorough professionals. But there is something more to this! Bhushan Kumar has ignored the indecent public behavior of his wife in the past as well.

For the unversed, it was once that Divya Khossla, called out Sonu Nigam and while calling out someone might not be a problem, the way she did it was the most derogatory way to slam someone even if you are enraged. After Divya tried to support her husband even then, years later Bhushan Kumar and Sonu Nigam joined hands and collaborated professionaly putting the past behind!

The same might happen this time around with Animal Park as well. It might be a time sensitive issue with both the parties raging inside for what has been said and done, but they might let bygones be bygones once everyone calms down! And considering that the film still has a long way to go before it goes on floors, this might look like a very frivolous issue to both the star husbands!

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ajay Devgn’s ‘Chutki Jo Tune Kaati Hai Chori Se…’ Reaction To Kajol’s Secret Pinch Caught On Cameras Is Couple Goals 3000 & Dear Social Media Shut Up!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News