Durga Pujo is one of the rarest days of the year when we see Kajol & Rani Mukerji together. For the past few days, we have been witnessing loads of videos of the two actresses enjoying the Durga Puja Pandal. And now a very cute video of the Fanaa actress along with her husband Ajay Devgn has gone viral.

Now, while this video is the good part, the sad part of this story is the social media police & troll that judged the video and started smelling something fishy, or nasty between the couple who has been married for almost 25 years.

So this happened – Kajol & Ajay Devgn were posing for the cameras at the Durga Puja Pandal, which is managed by the actress’s family. While posing for the K3G actress, she very cutely pinched her husband, and as soon as she did that, the Singham actor wrapped his arms around the actress’s shoulder.

Now, this level of comfort and understanding is a chemistry we rarely see in real life couples but social media was quick to ruin this classic moment by calling it fake, forced and what not.

Dear Social Media – STFU!

Social media users really need to shut up, hold their thoughts, and stop finding some or the other loophole in every other celebrity couple they spot. It seems like they feed on separation gossip, and all is not well speculation. Even for this viral video, a user wrote, “The most desi thing ever. Having a kalesh before the guests come home or go outside, lol.” Another comment read, “This is the fakest smile of Kajol.” One more comment read, “Never want to be part of a relationship where I would have to do this!”

Looking at such negative comments about Ajay Devgn & Kajol, without even thinking about their impact on a person’s personal life is so ridiculous that social media just needs to stop and STFU!

Check out the video here.

