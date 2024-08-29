Kajol and Ajay Devgn are one of Bollywood’s most beloved power couples. The two tied the knot in 1999 after working together in several films and share two children, Nysa and Yug. While Kajol is known for her outgoing personality, Ajay is more reserved. However, the couple shares a strong bond. While their relationship has been admired by everyone in the industry, their life wasn’t as easy as portrayed.

In a throwback interview with Humans of Bombay, Kajol opened up about his relationship with Ajay sharing they met on the sets of Hulchul. When she asked about her hero for the film while she was ready for the shot, someone pointed at Ajay who was “broodily sitting in a corner.” She explained that before she met him, she “bitched about him,” but they became friends and started talking on the set.

Kajol admitted, “I was dating someone at the time & so was he–I’ve even complained about my then-boyfriend to him! Soon, we both broke up with our significant others. Neither of us proposed–it was understood that we were to be together. It went from hand-holding to a lot more before we knew it.” She further expressed that they went on dinner dates and drives when Ajay lived in Juhu and she was living in South Bombay.

In the interview, Kajol then recalled some of her painful memories regarding her two miscarriages. The actress revealed that she and Ajay started planning for kids, and during the time of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in 2001, she got pregnant but had a miscarriage. Kajol said, “I was in the hospital that day–the film had done so well, but it wasn’t a happy time. I had another miscarriage after that–it was tough. But eventually, it worked out–we had Nysa and Yug and our family’s complete.”

Kajol and Ajay appeared together in films like Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Ishq, You, Me, Aur Hum, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

