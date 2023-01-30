Karan Johar Recalls Making Of The Iconic 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' Title Track: "I Had Two Big Dreams To Work With Lata Mangeshkar & Amitabh Bachchan..."

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar recalled making of the title track of the film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ and how it fulfilled his dream of working with legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

He shared: “This song has too many emotions and memories attached to it. This song has been played in so many different ways, in reels, and memes and it has created pop culture itself because it has been used in many ways! The movie has 5 versions of the song and Lata ji has sung all of the versions. I had two big dreams, to work with Lata ji and Amitabh ji and because of this song I was able to achieve both.”

After listening to Debosmita Roy’s performance on the title track of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ and ‘Ye Ladka Haye Allah’, Karan Johar praised her and said: “Your voice is so sincere and you are a fan of Lata ji since childhood and it glimpses in your singing. You even sang Udit ji’s parts in ‘Yeh ladka Kya Allah’ with finesse, you sang both songs brilliantly.”

“I know your journey has been difficult and I know your father has supported you throughout, he wanted you to succeed and reach this stage. You made it through to the top. You are an example of hard work and destiny,” Karan Johar added.

The filmmaker then asked her to sing the signature BGM (background music) of the ‘Dharma’ logo, adding if he likes it, she may become the next voice to sing out the tune for the logo.

The top 8 contestants, Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, Shivam Singh, stunned him with their performances.

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

