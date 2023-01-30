Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is one of the most successful actors in the entertainment industry. He is loved for his humble behavior and down-to-earth nature. More than that, he is loved by his fans for his whacky sense of humour. He once even took a sly dig at Krushna Abhishek.

Back in 2021, Khiladi Kumar and Sara Ali Khan appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film ‘Atrangi Re’. During the show, Kumar teased Abhishek about his long-running conflict with his uncle, Govinda.

Akshay Kumar on the show said, “Kabhi nakli Amitabh ji banta hai, kabhi nakli Jackie. Sab nakli. Lekin mama se panga asli liya hai (He sometimes plays fake Amitabh Bachchan and sometimes, fake Jackie Shroff. Everything is fake, although his fight with his uncle is real).”

Soon after Khiladi Kumar said this, Krushna Abhishek gave a poker face as he avoids reacting to Kumar’s jibe. To all this, the ‘Kedarnath’ actress Sara Ali Khan bursts out in laughter. Comedian Krushna shared a promo clip at that time on his Instagram,” “Hamesha mazzaa aata jai jab Akshay sir hum sabki class Lagate hain. Mazaa bhi aata hai darr bhi lagta hain. Akshay sir love u we always wait for u to come (It is always fun when Akshay Kumar pulls everyone’s leg. It is fun and scary, too. We love you and we always wait for you to come).”

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krushna Abhishek (@krushna30)

The drama surrounding Govinda’s feud with nephew Abhishek has been going on since 2016. The mama-bhanja duo had a public feud, and both actors have made various accusations against each other since then. Krushna Abhishek made a statement, “Maine Govinda ko apna mama rakha hai”.

The statement did not go unnoticed by Govinda, who reverted by saying, ” he is making money by insulting others on television.” Abhishek had previously declined to attend an edition of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ in which Govinda and his wife Ahuja were guests.

