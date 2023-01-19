The Indian Cricket team is currently playing in the ODI World Cup 2023 and is on a roll. Recently, Virat Kohli scored his 74th century in a match against Sri Lanka and later Shubman Gill made 208 runs against New Zealand and the crowd just won’t stop cheering for these two champs. A while ago, Shubman was making buzz for his alleged relationship with Sara Ali Khan and prior to that, he was reportedly dating Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar and amid the same, netizens can’t stop chanting ‘Sara’ on the stand as they spotted the cricketer waving at them in the field during the match. Scroll below to watch the video.

While it’s difficult to guess which Sara the fans were referring to on the stands, but Shubman has definitely gone viral with his score in the match. The microblogging site Twitter is flooded with memes on Tendulkar’s daughter right now and it’s beyond hilarious.

While Shubman Gill was spotted having dinner a few times with Sara Ali Khan in India and abroad, the two have been tight-lipped about the same and have officially not made any remarks and statements on their dating scene.

Amid Shubman Gill scoring 208 against New Zealand in the ODI, one of his videos have gone viral on Twitter where fans on the stands are chanting ‘Sara Sara’ and scroll below to take a look at it:

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions here:

Shubhman Gill 200% rishta pakka samjho meri taraf se pic.twitter.com/FDLF6eKjVZ — Sajcasm (@sajcasm_) January 18, 2023

Shubman Gill’s family at Sachin Tendulkar’s home after his 200 pic.twitter.com/i7aJoiWckM — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 18, 2023

Wtf😂 — Ananya Sharma 💫🇮🇳 (@ananya29_) January 18, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sagar (@sagarcasm)

What are your thoughts on netizens chanting Sara at the stands as Shubman Gill gets spotted in the field? Who do you think they’re referring to – Sara Ali Khan or Sara Tendulkar? Tell us in the space below.

