Story: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are the power couple of Bollywood and they are also known for their social media PDAs. The duo met during the shoot of Tashan, fell in love, and dated each other for 5 years before finally tying the knot in the year 2012.

Well, Saif is known for his witty and hilarious answers. Once he graced Koffee with Karan couch along with his daughter Sara Ali Khan and that episode grabbed a lot of eyeballs as the Dil Chahta Hai actor went on to discuss his s*x life on the show.

During a conversation, when Dharma Productions head honcho Karan Johar said, “Kareena’s gym looks are quite popular.” To this, Saif Ali Khan candidly replied and “I get a closeup look in the bedroom before the departure.”

“You check her out before she goes”, Karan asks him. “Yes, of course, coming and going, Saif Ali Khan replies, making the host almost spit out his coffee at his cheeky innuendo. While he was answering the question, Sara Ali Khan was sitting next to him and her reaction was unmissable.

In the similar episode, Saif Ali Khan also said, “As a father, he will ask Sara’s boyfriend about political views, d*ugs.” To which, Karan said money would be a nice question and the actor was quick to respond – Got cash? Take her. It seems that Saif Ali Khan had left filters at home when he appeared on the show back then.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan would be next seen in Adipurush. The film is slated to release in 2023. The film will also star Kriti Sanon and Prabhas in lead roles Adipurush has already created a lot of buzz and fans are really looking forward to its release due to its promising cast ensemble.

