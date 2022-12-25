Karisma Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses of the 90s. She ruled the 90s era like a queen and has many hits in her kitty including, Biwi No.1, Hero No.1, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and Raja Hindustani, among others. The actress tasted success at a very young age. However, she has face a rough phase in her personal life.

Karisma’s personal life always made headlines and her hush-hush wedding with business tycoon Sanjay Kapur grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Post her breakup with Abhishek Bachchan, the actress tied the knot with Sanjay in 2003 but later, the marriage had a tragic end. Scroll down to read more details.

According to a report in IBT, Karisma Kapoor had once filed a complaint against her husband and accused him of domestic violence. In the complaint, the actress revealed that once her husband asked his mother to slap Karisma as she was not able to fit into a dress right after her pregnancy.

In the similar complaint, Karisma revealed, “I also realised that he had married me only as I was a famous and successful film star which would facilitate him to be reported in the press. It came as a surprise that he always wanted to be known in public and be famous, but since he never did any deed worth mentioning, he was not able to garner any attention. Hence, he decided to flaunt me as his trophy wife in an elitist social circle in Delhi where he was trying to gain prominence at that time.”

However, the duo has now moved on in their respective lives. Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the web series Mentalhood which was praised by the audience.

