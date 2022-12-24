Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan is all set to release in January 2023. However, ahead of its release, the film has courted controversies. Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini in ‘Besharam Rang’ became a talking point on social media. Veteran actress Asha Parekh weighs in on the controversy.

The peppy song received a lot of backlash for a scene in the music video where King Khan is seen romancing a saffron bikini-clad Deepika. The film even became a victim of the ever-rising cancel culture. Netizens even called for ‘Boycott Bollywood‘ over the controversy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by ETimes, Asha Parekh said to Aajtak during an interview that the primary motive of a film is to provide entertainment and it has nothing to do with what the actress is wearing. She said that Bollywood is dying as films are not doing that well. The situation is already very bad, and on top of that, these boycotts and ban trends, cause damage. The industry itself will end. She also expressed her concerns about people no longer going to the theatre to watch a movie. “If films keep flopping, how will another film be made?”

The veteran actress further said that there was no commotion about the bikini during their time, but now questions are being raised about the orange-colored bikini. According to the veteran actress, the brains of people are shutting down now. People are becoming very narrow-minded, which is wrong. She also pointed out that Bollywood has always been a soft target for many.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles. Touted as an action spy thriller, the film marks the big-screen comeback of SRK in the lead role after a long break of four years. The film is all set to release on January 25, 2023, in theatres.

Must Read: Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput Gets Brutally Trolled As Netizens Confuse Her ‘No Makeup Makeup Look’ & Say “Do You Think Indian People Are Fools?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News