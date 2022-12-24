Busy bee Sara Ali Khan has been back to back on the shoot of her upcoming films. Recently, after wrapping the shoot of Ae Watan Mere Watan, Sara went on to UK to kick start the shoot of her next film. Shooting for her 4th film of the year, the actress has wrapped up the hectic month of December and shot for her last scene of the year, 2022.

Taking to her social media, Sara shared a picture from the sets of her ongoing project as she wrapped up the project. While expressing her excitement to shoot her last shot of the year. She jotted down the caption writing –

Sara Ali Khan captioned, “AND THAT’S A WRAP ON DECEMBER 2022! JUST GAVE THE LAST SHOT OF THE YEAR🎥🙏🏻😳…see you NOW🍪🧁🍕…see you in 2023🎥.”

In her selfie with her team, Sara Ali Khan seems to be donning upon the action avatar with little bruises on her face. She is reportedly shooting for Jagan Shakti’s next alongside Tiger Shroff in London.

Sara later put up a picture of her with her bags and seemingly she’s set to return back home for Christmas.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in ‘Gaslight’ opposite Vikrant Massey, Maddock’s next opposite Vicky Kaushal, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ among other projects which are yet to be announced.

