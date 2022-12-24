Mira Rajput, wife of Shahid Kapoor is quite active on social media and she keeps treating her fans with her latest pictures. From her early morning workout selfies to no-makeup looks, Mira stays connected with her fans by giving them a sneak peek into her daily routine.

Mira believes in leading a healthy life and skincare is an integral part of her self-care routine. She recently posted a selfie with a hashtag that says, ‘No MakeupMakeup’. While she wanted to convey that it’s a makeup that looks like no makeup, netizens had a tough time understanding it and they mercilessly trolled Mira.

In the picture, Mira Rajput is looking straight into the camera lens and she kept her mane flowy. Since she used the hashtag ‘no makeup’, it left the netizens confused and they were quick to notice that she has applied eyeliner.

A user wrote, “Filter toh hatao madam.”

“Inte Makeup hai we are not blind”, another comment read.

Another user wrote, “Only some liner… lipstick… foundation.”

In fact, a user even schooled Mira Rajput about the no makeup and wrote, “no make up look means, only washed face without any makeup at all.”

Mira Rajput is known for advocating for healthy living and it reflects on her social media as well. Let us know your thoughts on Mira’s selfie in the comments section.

