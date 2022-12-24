Janhvi Kapoor is slowly and steadily carving her own space in Bollywood. Be it opting for different roles or making everyone’s heads turn with her beauty, the actress always manages to stay in the limelight. Lately, Janhvi is in the headlines due to her relationship rumours. Amid it, she has spilt her naughty secret and it’s a treat for all gossip lovers. So keep reading!

Apart from the sensuous pictures on Instagram, Janhvi is currently making news over a rumoured romance with Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. Interestingly, during the time when rumours about her and Orry are in talks, she recently partied with her alleged ex-boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. These all things have left netizens confused.

While Janhvi Kapoor’s relationship rumours are here to stay, she recently made a confession about her personal life. While talking to Times Of India, the actress was asked if she has ever been made out in public. Responding to it, Janhvi initially shied but later answered by saying “Yes”. Well, that’s a huge revelation and we’re sure it will get everyone talking!

In the same interview, Janhvi Kapoor even confessed to using her fame for freebies and revealed how she successfully escaped the paparazzi on several occasions. “I’ve avoided the paps many times, I have hidden in the dickies of many cars,” the Mili actress quoted.

Meanwhile, known for her fitness, Janhvi Kapoor recently shared some simple and easy tips to maintain a healthy lifestyle and get in shape.

Janhvi strongly believes ‘you are what you eat!’ She said, “Hailing from a Punjabi family, I used to be a chubby little kid. It has been a challenging rollercoaster ride from being chubby to curvy. It is important to start your fitness journey with small and simple lifestyle changes, like swapping your food habits to healthier alternatives. I started my fitness journey with baby steps – including more wholesome fresh fruit, vegetables and avoiding junk food as part of my everyday food habits.” (via IANS)

