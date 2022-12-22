Varun Dhawan has been grabbing all the eyeballs over his latest reaction on the South vs North debate. The actor was present for a group interaction alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Kantara director Rishab Shetty and others, where the trio was talking about the South vs Hindi films in current times. Eyebrows were raised when he passed the ‘blowjob’ remark and the Good Luck Jerry actress’ reaction was captured in the camera. Scroll below for all the details.

2022 has been challenging for Bollywood movies. We’ve seen biggies like Laal Singh Chaddha, Ram Setu, Runway 34, and Liger among others witness the worst falls. On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, The Kashmir Files were amongst the films that shined in an unbelievable manner. It would be safe to confess that this remained a season for South successes like RRR, Kantara, Karthikeya 2, KGF Chapter 2.

Talking about the same, Varun Dhawan was heard saying at Film Companion, “Content is the key for films now. The audience is consuming only good contents. This is like a blowjob to the egos of stars. No longer are the days for star heroes pull factor for films. Content is everything now.” While he was speaking, Janhvi Kapoor’s reaction caught our attention.

Of course, that ‘blowjob’ remark not only caught our attention but also left Janhvi Kapoor confused. Her expressions were everything and netizens couldn’t help but notice it in viral video.

A netizen shared the viral video and wrote, “Varun wtf?!?!? 😂😂😂 And janhvi’s reaction”

Another reacted with a funny meme and wrote, “Her face 🤣 Janhvi mindvoice:”

Many others simply left laughing emoticons as it seemed to be quite a LOL moment for them.

Well, Janhvi Kapoor surely had an unmissable reaction!

