If the colour of a bikini can trigger a controversy in any country, you can’t really be sure of what could go wrong with the art you’re going to present to the mass audience. There have been numerous ‘boycott’ calls for all kinds of movies in India but what’s happening with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone‘s Pathaan really reflects the “either you’re ‘right’ or you’re wrong” mindset of many people.

Can we please keep the politics out of art?

Opinions like XYZ party don’t want Pathaan to succeed at the box office because of its leading actor’s religion, edited clips of him getting viral to harm the pre-release buzz, and threatening actors of burning them alive should really make us sit and think of where are we moving towards as a society?

Yes, the mantra of “You can’t boycott good cinema” continues to live on but will it be able to continue for years from now if we follow this similar trend? A Laal Singh Chaddha is tarnished left, right & center for comments Aamir Khan said years ago, that too through edited clips.

Brahmastra was called for a ban, once again after some old clips resurfaced about its lead actor Ranbir Kapoor’s food preferences. Sanjay Leela Bhansali got slapped for Padmaavat after getting accused of things people ‘assumed’ will be in the film. Why? Why, for once, we can’t watch films for the ‘fiction’ work of art they’re meant to be?

Someone recently asked on Twitter if someone would be able to make a film like Rang De Basanti in today’s time. Lol, try and see the sets of your film burning in front of your eyes. But, isn’t Rang De Basanti a gem of art when it comes to the core of filmmaking?

Will we be able to get movies like Haider, My Name Is Khan, and Oh My God if this continues? Pathaan controversy questions more than it answers! Shah Rukh Khan fans, assemble & show what the power of good cinema can do.

