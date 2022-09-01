Aamir Khan’s recently released film Laal Singh Chaddha was a major dud at the box office. The film which was Aamir’s return to the screens after Thugs Of Hindostan was hugely affected after the boycott Bollywood trend began on social media.

Now, Aamir has finally opened up on the film’s failure in a very emotional way. Read on to know more.

Taking it to the Twitter handle, Aamir Khan’s production house ‘Aamir Khan Production’ apparently posted an apology video. The video starts with the words ‘Michami Dukkadam’ which roughly translates to ‘may all improper actions by me be inconsequential’.

As the video (posted on Aamir Khan‘s production house’s Twitter handle) goes further a voice can be heard saying, “Hum sab insaan hai, Aur galtiya insaan se hoti hai,” it also said, “Sometimes through our words and sometimes by our actions, at times we do it without knowing and at times when we are angry.” As it continues, the voice can be heard saying, “We also hurt people with our jokes and sometimes even when we don’t talk. If I have hurt your feelings in any way ever then I ask for your forgiveness with my heart, promise and being.”

The video can end with the word ‘Michami Dukkadam,’ as the theme of Shah Rukh Khan’s film Kal Ho Na Ho plays in the background. Well, the fans believe the video was posted by the actor’s team.

However, it is to be noted that the video that we are talking about has now been deleted. This sparks speculation about whether the video was posted by Aamir’s team or whether was it a hacker’s work.

Talking about the film Laal Singh Chaddha was released on 11 August 2022. Apart from Aamir the film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and other actors too.

What are your thoughts on Aamir Khan’s apparent apology over Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

