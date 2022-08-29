Anjali Arora has become a popular name ever since she appeared on Kangana Ranaut led reality show ‘Lock Upp’. The beauty never misses an opportunity to make headlines with her public appearances including her city sightings, media interactions and airport looks. Now, Arora shared a story on her Instagram account taking a dig at trolls over her leaked MMS controversy and shared a video giving them a kick-a** reply. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For the unversed, a while ago Anjali’s alleged MMS was leaked on the internet and was being circulated on social media. She was massively trolled for it on the photo-sharing site and everytime she would make a public appearance, netizens would troll her brutally for no apparent reason. Anjali now decided to subtly give it back to the troll using a video on her Instagram stories.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Anjali Arora shared a video of Sumona Chakravarti from The Kapil Sharma Show on Sunday, where she can be heard saying, “Dushmanon ko yahee khal raha hai ki toofhanon mein bhee hamaara deeya kyon jal raha hai (Enemies are worried that why our lamp is burning even in storms.)”

This is the clip from when Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan, Rani Chatterjee, and Amrapali Dubey had come to the Kapil Sharma Show.

Take a look at her story here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by wordsteal (@wordsteal)

That’s a good comeback to the trolls, Anjali!

Meanwhile, Anjali Arora is pretty popular on social media with over 11 million followers on Instagram. She also happens to be quite active there and often gives a sneak peak of her personal and professional life to her fans there.

What are your thoughts on Anjali subtly giving a reply to all the trolls? Tell us in the comments below.

