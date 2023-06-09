Salman Khan is once again back to hosting duties! While we have to wait for a little more to see him host TV’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss’ new season, he’s returning to currently host Bigg Boss OTT 2. For some time, the show is the talk of the town for its host. Earlier, the first season of the show was hosted by Karan Johar. Later reports of him being replaced by Salman Khan surfaced.

A couple of hours back, the first official promo of the show was unveiled and it created the right kind of excitement among the fans. While we wait for its premiere on Jio Cinemas, here are the names of contestants who have reportedly emerged as the highest-paid contestants of BB OTT 2. Scroll down for details.

According to a report in Zoom TV, Internet season Anjali Arora, Awez Darbar and Mahesh Poojary are allegedly the highest-paid contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Reportedly, the trio has been paid a whopping of Rs 15 Lakh for their participation in the show. Anjali, who never misses a chance to slay the web, has earlier been a part of Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor’s producer reality show Lock Upp.

Earlier reports were abuzz that Sooraj Pancholi too will likely join Salman Khan on Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a contestant. However, he later rubbished the rumours and said he wouldn’t do it even for the sake of Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, speaking about hosting Bigg Boss OTT, Salman Khan said, “This season will be raw and unfiltered just like me, making it a perfect match like a Ram milayi jodi. I am sure it was never seen before in the history of unscripted reality where fans can see all sides without any layers. Dekhta ja India, is baar entertainment rukega nahi kyuki contestants ki itni lagegi, ki unko aapki kaafi madad lagegi. I can’t wait to witness all the drama and excitement unfold.”

