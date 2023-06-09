Advertisement

Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK, has launched a fresh attack on Akshay Kumar. The Deshdrohi actor never leaves a chance to bash Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, filmmakers like Karan Johar and Hindi films like Pathaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and others. In his latest Tweets, KRK has accused Akshay of trying to kill him. Scroll down for details.

The Deshdrohi actor in his series of Tweets went on to rant against Akshay Kumar and claimed that he’s been trying to kill him. He also said that if tomorrow he’s murdered, then everyone must know Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar haven’t done it but Akshay has. The self-proclaimed critic further revealed that Akki has been trying to kill him for quite some time because he doesn’t want KRK to call him ‘Canadian Kumar’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

KRK Tweeted, “I have good relation with everyone in the Bollywood except @akshaykumar ! He is the one who gave my supari to kill me in jail and got me arrested. I was lucky to get out from jail. He is again giving my supari to kill me in police station or jail. If anything will happen to me then Akshay Kumar is fully responsible. @BeingSalmanKhan @iamsrk or #KaranJohar has nothing to do with my murder.”

Revealing in next Tweet KRK said Akshay Kumar has asked him to not call him ‘Canadian Kumar’. However he further asks why he shouldn’t when he’s a Canadian National who has Crores of rupees property in Canada.

I have good relation with everyone in the Bollywood except @akshaykumar! He is the one who gave my supari to kill me in jail and got me arrested. I was lucky to get out from jail. He is again giving my supari to kill me in police station or jail. If anything will happen to me… — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 8, 2023

According to @akshaykumar I should not call him Canadian Kumar. Why should I not call him Canadian, when he is a Canadian National. When he is having Crores of rupees property in Canada? I will definitely call him Canadian Kumar. It’s Ok if He will use his power to kill me. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 8, 2023

KRK wrote in next Tweet, “Shree Canadian @akshaykumar must understand Ki Mujhe Jail Bhejne Se, Yaa Maar Dene Se, reality change Nahi Hogi. Duniya Hamesha Canadian Kumar Hi Kahegi. Aur Jis Din centre main Sarkar Change Huyee, Uss Din Kumar Yaa India Se Bhagega Yaa Jail Jaayega. Likh Karke Rakhlo!”

Shree Canadian @akshaykumar must understand Ki Mujhe Jail Bhejne Se, Yaa Maar Dene Se, reality change Nahi Hogi. Duniya Hamesha Canadian Kumar Hi Kahegi. Aur Jis Din centre main Sarkar Change Huyee, Uss Din Kumar Yaa India Se Bhagega Yaa Jail Jaayega. Likh Karke Rakhlo! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 8, 2023

Well it didn’t stop there! He also dragged Sushant Singh Rajput and stated, “Bollywood main Sach Bolne Ka Matlab Hai, Jaan Se Haath Dhona. Sushant Singh Ne Bhi Sach Bola Tha, Gaya Oopar. Ab Akki Mujhe Maarne Ki Koshish Kar Raha Hai. Lekin Ye Main Marte Dum Tak Kahoonga Ki Akki Canadian Hai, Indian Nahi.

Bollywood main Sach Bolne Ka Matlab Hai, Jaan Se Haath Dhona. Sushant Singh Ne Bhi Sach Bola Tha, Gaya Oopar. Ab Akki Mujhe Maarne Ki Koshish Kar Raha Hai. Lekin Ye Main Marte Dum Tak Kahoonga Ki Akki Canadian Hai, Indian Nahi. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 9, 2023

Coming back, what are your thought on KRK attacking Akshay Kumar? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: ‘Devi Sita’ Dipika Chikhlia Addresses Adipurush Director Om Raut Kissing ‘Sita’ Kriti Sanon At Tirupati Temple: “When We Were In Our Characters, People Would Touch Our Feet…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News