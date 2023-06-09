Anil Sharma is all geared up for his upcoming biggie, Gadar 2, which brings back the iconic duo of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. While the sequel is scheduled to release in August, the first part is re-releasing in theatres today. Recently, the filmmaker shared his experience of working with several stars and Salman Khan is one of them. Keep reading to know what he has to say about the Dabangg actor!

For the unversed, Salman and Anil collaborated for Veer, which also marked Zareen Khan’s debut. The film flopped at the box office but created a bond between Bhaijaan and the director. Now, after so many years, the Gadar director has recalled his days while shooting with Salman and has slammed all those who badmouth him as a drunkard.

Anil Sharma praised Salman Khan in a conversation with ETimes as he said, “Khan sahab ke saath toh bohot maza aaya (I had a great time working with Khan). People say that he is a drunkard and he goes to parties. These are all nonsense claims. Salman may have a drink or two to relax in the evening like any other person, but he is only focused on his work.”

Over the years, Salman Khan has found himself getting attached to the tag of ‘arrogant’ due to several allegations, but Anil Sharma dismissed it. He said, “People say he has arrogance, it is not arrogance, he is just immersed in his own world. If you will poke him, he will react. But he doesn’t mean harm.”

Meanwhile, Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2 is slated to release on 11th August 2023.

