Kangana Ranaut has often made shocking revelations about the industry. Time and again, we have seen the actress exposing Bollywood actors and filmmakers while revealing the dark side of the industry. In today’s throwback, we will tell you about the time when the Queen actress accused veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt of throwing a chappal at the screening of her film ‘Woh Lamhe.’ Scroll down for details.

The story goes back to 2020 when Kangana’s team had gotten into a war of words with Pooja Bhatt on Twitter. In her Tweets, Pooja reminded the actress that she made her Bollywood debut because of Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt’s Vishesh Films. Later, her team slammed her, saying that does not allow Bhatt Sr. to throw chappals at her.

Later, Kangana Ranaut spoke in detail about the ‘chappal’ incident to Republic TV and revealed that Mahesh Bhatt threw a chappal and yelled at her at the screening of her film ‘Woh Lamhe’ after she turned down his film ‘Dhoka’ which she felt glorified ‘heroism of a suicide bomber’.

Kangana Ranaut told Arnab Goswami, “Even at 18, I had this much common sense. I said, ‘If you are tortured, there is a lot you can do. You can join the army or police. Why do you have to become a suicide bomber?’ I said no to that film. He was literally about to come on to me like he is going to beat me or something. His daughter held him back and said, ‘Papa, don’t.’ I escaped somehow. He came to the main gate of the theatre and he chased me out. He yelled at me. I was still trying to sneak in because I wanted to see my film. He threw a chappal. Two people took him inside,”

Kangana Ranaut had further asked, “Why can’t I say no if I want to? These people are still in the hangover of the mafias, that ‘bhai ko mana nahi kar sakte’ otherwise you will be shot dead. That needs to end in this film industry,”

Later reacting to the ‘chappal throwing’ controversy, Mahesh Bhatt told reporters, “She (Kangana) is a ‘bachchi’, started her journey with us. Just because her relative (sister Rangoli) is attacking me, I won’t comment. Our upbringing and culture teach us that we should not raise a finger on our children. So saying anything against our children won’t be possible. My upbringing stops me to do so. Till I die, I will never ever say anything against our child because it is against my upbringing, it is against my nature.”

