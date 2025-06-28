The fourth installment of the much-loved comedy-drama series The Bear dropped just a few days ago. While The Bear Season 4 has received mostly positive feedback from critics, how does it stack up against the show’s previous, highly acclaimed seasons? Has it surpassed them all, or is it trailing behind its predecessors? Let’s take a look at their Rotten Tomatoes scores to find out.

The Bear Season 4 vs. First Three Seasons – Rotten Tomatoes Scores Compared

When The Bear premiered in 2022, it was met with overwhelming critical acclaim, earning a perfect 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. The Bear Season 2 followed in 2023 and received a brilliant 99% score. In 2024, Season 3 saw a dip but still scored a strong 89%. Now, the question is: How does The Bear Season 4 compare to the earlier seasons?

As of now, The Bear Season 4 is ‘Certified Fresh’ and holds an 82% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the lowest-rated season of the series so far. However, it’s still a solid score by most standards. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “After simmering for too long, The Bear’s fourth season finally turns the heat back up with a renewed sense of urgency, serving a rich meal despite tiresome wait times between courses.”

What Is The Bear All About?

Created by Christopher Storer, The Bear features Jeremy Allen White in the role of Carmy Berzatto, a young and award-winning chef who leaves the world of fine dining to run his late brother’s small Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. But the task at hand is not easy. As he tries to keep the business running, he must also deal with the stubborn kitchen staff, increasing debt, and coming to terms with his own grief. The series also features Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, Matty Matheson, and Edwin Lee Gibson in key supporting roles.

Where To Watch The Bear?

All four seasons of the show are available to stream in India on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform. While the first season is set in an eight-episode format, the next three seasons have ten episodes each. If you still haven’t watched it yet, now’s the time to start.

The Bear Season 4 Trailer

