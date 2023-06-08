Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor is grabbing headlines for his upcoming release Bloody Daddy helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The action film releases on June 9. The actor recently broke the internet when figures of his fee for the film leaked. It was reported that the actor has charged 40 crores for the film. Director Ali Abbas Zafar, piqued everyone’s interest when he jokingly said that this is less than what he actually charged.

However, the Fazi actor’s journey has been phenomenal in terms of his earnings. Shahid made his debut with Ishq Vishk in the year 2003 and he was paid a meagre amount of 1.5 lakhs for Ken Ghosh’s directorial. The actor, in an interview earlier, revealed that he would wait for hours together for the payment of his first film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking to HT, Shahid Kapoor said, “I was paid Rs 1.5 lakh for my first film. That’s hardly any money, but yes I could survive on it for a few days.” But do you know how his salary increased by 2,66,566 percent? That is too much math for us there!

From getting 0.15 Million for Ish Vishk to reportedly getting 400 million for Bloody Daddy, Shahid has surely come a very long way! Owing to this success, we tried to do some research on his salary timeline and thought of sharing his amazing success story! After his debut film, it took quite some time for Shahid to carve a niche for himself as an actor. He starred in films like Fida, Dil Maange More, Shikhar, and 36 China Town until he tasted success with Soorah Barjatya’s Vivaah in 2006.

Shahid Kapoor reportedly charged 2-2.5 crore for Vivaah and he denied the same in an interview with Taran Adarsh, who asked him if he had hiked his fee after Vivaah’s success. The actor accepted that hiking fees is a genuine thing after a hit, however, he clarified that the numbers quoted were not true! However, his remuneration attained a respectable number none of the films he did could achieve a commercial hit tag.

There are films where SK liked the script so much that he just wanted to act. One such film was Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider where the actor, according to Filmfare, charged nothing. In the upcoming years, with films like R…Rajkumar and Phata Poster Nikla Hero he hiked his fee gradually. In 2016 Shahid Kapoor, who usually charged 8-10 crore per film, slashed his fee by half to accommodate a brilliant script like Udta Punjab. Other actors also stood by the decision and everyone took home, only half the amount they quoted for films. However, none wanted the news to be out in the open as it would affect their brand value!

In 2017, it was reported that Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were paid less than Kangana Ranaut for Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon. The actors according to a few reports charged Rs 10 crore per film. A year later in 2018, according to a report in Filmfare Shahid Kapoor was paid 10 crore for the film, as much as Ranveer Singh was paid. While the queen, Deepika Padukone was paid 13 crore to play Rani Padmavati.

Shahid Kapoor saw immense success with Kabir Singh, giving him the first solo blockbuster of his career. A Mumbai Mirror report claims that the actor was paid 30 crore for Kabir Singh in 2019. After the success of the film, he hiked his fee by 5 crore. However, when he was asked about the same in an interview he neither denied nor confirmed it saying, he has to sign something to get that fee!

Quoted by TellyChakkar, Shahid charged Rs 31 crore for Jersey. However, he later reportedly slashed his fees after the film was stuck in the Corona age and later doomed at the Box Office, and now with Bloody Daddy, the number has reached 40 crores.

A recent report by Filmibeat also claims that the actor has signed a commercial ad for VIP for 7 crore. The actor has signed a commercial after 4 years and a source close to him refused to comment on the figure saying, “It’s a very fair amount and is as much as the big stars charge.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sona Mohapatra Slams Luv Ranjan & Kabir Singh/Arjun Reddy For Their ‘Male-Fantasies’, Highlights Karan Kundrra & Shraddha Arya’s Song Calling It ‘Male Prerogative!’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News