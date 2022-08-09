Amidst Darlings' Success Netizens Once Again Bash Arjun Reddy Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Over Justification On 'Domestic Violence', One Called Him 'Wife Beater'
Kabir Singh Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Old Interview On Justifying Domestic Violence Goes Viral Amid Darlings Success(Pic Credit: Poster, Wikipedia)

Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah and Roshan Matthew starrer Darlings which recently began streaming on Netflix, have bagged some great reviews. The film directed by Jasmeet K Reen has now sparked a discussion on ‘domestic violence’ within the Twitteratti’s in which they also dragged Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The 2017 release film Arjun Reddy starring Shalini Pandey and Vijay Deverakonda went on to be a massive hit at the Box Office. The director also remade the film in Hindi titled Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in it. The Hindi remake also was a hit at the box office, but it ended up also creating quite some controversies as netizen’s found the plot of the film to be highly misogynistic. The slap scene in the film left many feminists enraged for its backward thinking.

As mentioned above, Alia Bhatt‘s recently released Darlings is doing quite well in terms of reviews. The movie has received mixed responses from the fans. While some fans love that the movie highlights the topic of domestic violence while adding a little dark humour to it, there are a few viewers who were not happy with the movie. Amidst this now Kabir Singh’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s old interview where he justified domestic violence in his movie Arjun Reddy is being dragged and once again trolled by the fans.

For the unversed, in a past interview, Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was seen talking about his perspective on a relationship. He said, “When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there.” He also talked about people who blasted the movie saying, “Probably they never experienced (love) in the right way. They were only on the feminist side, they didn’t speak about anything else.” Fans are sharing bytes from the interview while they discuss Alia Bhatt’s Darlings.

Check out the tweets from the fans:

What are your thoughts on netizens dragging Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Arjun Reddy and trolling it while talking about Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma’s Darling? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

