Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah and Roshan Matthew starrer Darlings which recently began streaming on Netflix, have bagged some great reviews. The film directed by Jasmeet K Reen has now sparked a discussion on ‘domestic violence’ within the Twitteratti’s in which they also dragged Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Advertisement

The 2017 release film Arjun Reddy starring Shalini Pandey and Vijay Deverakonda went on to be a massive hit at the Box Office. The director also remade the film in Hindi titled Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in it. The Hindi remake also was a hit at the box office, but it ended up also creating quite some controversies as netizen’s found the plot of the film to be highly misogynistic. The slap scene in the film left many feminists enraged for its backward thinking.

Advertisement

As mentioned above, Alia Bhatt‘s recently released Darlings is doing quite well in terms of reviews. The movie has received mixed responses from the fans. While some fans love that the movie highlights the topic of domestic violence while adding a little dark humour to it, there are a few viewers who were not happy with the movie. Amidst this now Kabir Singh’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s old interview where he justified domestic violence in his movie Arjun Reddy is being dragged and once again trolled by the fans.

For the unversed, in a past interview, Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was seen talking about his perspective on a relationship. He said, “When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there.” He also talked about people who blasted the movie saying, “Probably they never experienced (love) in the right way. They were only on the feminist side, they didn’t speak about anything else.” Fans are sharing bytes from the interview while they discuss Alia Bhatt’s Darlings.

Check out the tweets from the fans:

Curious to know what Sandeep Reddy Vanga thinks of Darlings — Sonia Singh (@thesinghsonia) August 6, 2022

Can’t stop thinking about #Darlings because as a domestic violence researcher I have never ever seen a movie depict the cycle of abuse to such perfection.

Literally thanks @aliaa08 for producing this! — shikha (@elitistsadgirl) August 7, 2022

Tell me you’re a domestic perpetrator and abuser without telling me you’re a domestic perpetrator and abuser. PS: This was an actual statement made in an interview by film director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. pic.twitter.com/knEgfr4Ulm — Niki (@TCymreig) August 8, 2022

An appreciation post for #AliaBhatt

Her screen presence in #Darlings is amazing. She was so good at playing Badru. From portraying the role of a woman who was abused by her husband to the later when she takes revenge, she nailed the role.. pic.twitter.com/FCoSVnGFum — ✨ (@heywtsup_) August 6, 2022

the way this makes me sick from inside whenever i come across it.🤢 https://t.co/aXablH3KkL — ॐ🌻 (@yashi82) August 7, 2022

Spoiler alert for first half of Darlings https://t.co/bAap3oniaz — ritu (@old_wives_tale) August 7, 2022

aka he's a wife beater 😁👍 and wants validation from other wife beaters 😁 https://t.co/lm5fjD0rEI — Dr. Harleen F. Quinzel (@evilpowercut) August 7, 2022

people romanticizing kabir singh’s peak misogyny and violence are boycotting darlings — arpita 🎂 (@butterrish) August 6, 2022

What are your thoughts on netizens dragging Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Arjun Reddy and trolling it while talking about Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma’s Darling? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Vijay Deverakonda’s 15 Crore Worth Bungalow Has A Swanky Bar, Breathtaking Balcony & The Very Bold ‘Arjun Reddy’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram