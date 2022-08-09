Kabir Singh's Controversial Slap Scene Was Blown Out Of The Proportion Feels 'Preeti' Kiara Advani, Says "That's What Love Does"

Kiara Advani has become a fan favourite ever since her work in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actress has earned a lot of fame since then working in movies like Shershaah, Kabir Singh and many more. Recently the actress opened up about her views on the famous Kabir Singh’s slap scene which created a huge controversy.

Kiara made her debut back in 2014 when she starred in the movie Fugly. The movie was directed by Kabir Sadanand and starred the actress alongside Jimmy Shergill.

Well coming back to the topic, Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor’s starrer Kabir Singh was the talk of the town when it had been released for many reasons. One of those which brought in a lot of negative reviews was the slap scene where Kabir (played by Shahid) slapped Preeti (played by Kiara) over an argument. Recently in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the Good Newwz actress opened up about how she felt about the scene and how it was ‘blown out of proportion’.

Claiming that the scene was ‘blown out of proportion’ Kiara Advani said, “The thing about love is that it’s the only thing that will allow you to forgive certain behaviours in life.” The actress also explained that relationships are really complex and that it’s very easy for a third person to say ‘get out of that relationship’ because her partner was not good with her. Explaining more about it Kiara also said, “The fact that she went back to him, had a few sections of people saying ‘oh she shouldn’t have gone back’. But I feel that this is what made heart at the end and that’s what love does. Although at the end of the day it’s just a film and just a story,”

On the work front, Kiara was recently seen in JugJugg Jeeyo. The movie was directed by Raj Mehta and was released on 24th June 2022. The actress featured alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Manish Paul and many more.

So what do you think about Kiara Advani’s views on Kabir Singh’s slap scene? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

