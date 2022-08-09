Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are currently busy promoting their upcoming biggie ‘Liger’ and not leaving any stones unturned while doing the same. The duo arrived at the Mumbai airport last night looking their stylish best in casuals and now netizens are reacting to their video. In the video, Vijay and Ananya are behaving all cute and talking to each other and netizens are now suspecting if they’re a new ‘Jodi’ in Bollywood. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Both Ananya and Vijay were in Vadodara yesterday to promote their film and returned to Bay last night. The actress wore a pretty co-ord set in black and white colour while Vijay can be seen wearing a shirt that he paired with black coloured dhoti pants. As usual the Arjun Reddy actor styled his look with a pair of ‘chappals’ and chic in the same.

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda are making headlines every now and then. They’ve been promoting Liger like never before and fans are excited for Vijay’s Bollywood debut. The duo arrived at the Mumbai airport last night and made exit while talking to each other and posing for the paps and with their fans.

Take a look at their video below:

Reacting to their video, a user on Instagram commented, “Ho look at the vay he looks at her is this a new jodi in Bollywood???🔥” Another user commented, “Vijay ananya ko hi dekh raha he.” A third user commented, “Vijay my man really starving for Ananya 😂😂” A fourth user commented, “They can make a good coupleThey both look so good together…❤️❤️😍😍” A fifth user commented, “#anakonda bful couple😍😂”

Ahem ahem! Is there actually something brewing between Ananya Pandya and Vijay Deverakonda? Does she finally have the ‘cheese’? Haha.

What are your thoughts on the same? Tell us in the space below.

